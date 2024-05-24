CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory vs ARMO

AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory

AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory

Cloud-based collaboration environment for secure software development

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
ARMO

ARMO

A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory
ARMO
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
AdNovum
ARMO
Headquarters
Zürich, Switzerland
Palo Alto, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Cloud Security
Collaboration
DEVSECOPS
Application Security
Ransomware Prevention
Secure Development
Cloud Native
CI CD
Software Security
Runtime Security
Kubernetes Security
Container Security
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR2/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

ARMO

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
0
1
Bookmarks
User Reviews

AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory vs ARMO: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory and ARMO for your cloud-native application protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory: Cloud-based collaboration environment for secure software development

ARMO: A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory vs ARMO?

AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory, ARMO are all Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform solutions. AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory Cloud-based collaboration environment for secure software development. ARMO A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud . The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory vs ARMO?

The choice between AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory vs ARMO depends on your specific requirements. AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory is a commercial solution, while ARMO is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory vs ARMO?

AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory is Commercial, ARMO is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory a good alternative to ARMO?

Yes, AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory can be considered as an alternative to ARMO for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform needs. Both tools offer Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory and ARMO be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory and ARMO might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

