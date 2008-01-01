Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by N-able. SOC Perceptus is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Perceptus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market IT service providers and SMBs without in-house security teams should choose N‑able Adlumin MDR for its 24/7 managed SOC that actually responds to incidents instead of just alerting you to them. The AI handles autonomous mitigation on over 70% of threats, which means your staff isn't drowning in triage, and the vendor-agnostic integration fits existing tech stacks without rip-and-replace. This isn't the tool for organizations that need deep forensics and incident analysis baked into their own workflows; Adlumin prioritizes detection and fast response over the investigation and recovery depth that mature security teams demand in-house.
Mid-market and SMB security teams without dedicated 24/7 SOC capacity should consider SOC Perceptus for its tight integration with existing endpoint tools like CrowdStrike and Microsoft, which cuts onboarding friction and speeds threat handoff to analysts. The service covers continuous monitoring and incident response across NIST DE.CM and RS.AN, meaning you get detection and investigation but should expect less depth in post-incident recovery planning. Pass on this if you need a vendor that also provides threat hunting, security architecture consulting, or managed SIEM services; Perceptus is narrowly focused on endpoint-forward detection and response.
AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response
Managed SOC service providing outsourced 24/7 security monitoring & incident response.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing N‑able Adlumin MDR vs SOC Perceptus for your managed detection and response needs.
N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..
SOC Perceptus: Managed SOC service providing outsourced 24/7 security monitoring & incident response. built by Perceptus. Core capabilities include Continuous security monitoring, Security incident detection and analysis, Incident response support..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
N‑able Adlumin MDR differentiates with AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation. SOC Perceptus differentiates with Continuous security monitoring, Security incident detection and analysis, Incident response support.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is developed by N-able. SOC Perceptus is developed by Perceptus founded in 2008-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
N‑able Adlumin MDR and SOC Perceptus serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox