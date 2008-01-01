N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..

SOC Perceptus: Managed SOC service providing outsourced 24/7 security monitoring & incident response. built by Perceptus. Core capabilities include Continuous security monitoring, Security incident detection and analysis, Incident response support..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.