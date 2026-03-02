Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

Secberus Compliance Mapping AI

Security and compliance teams managing multiple frameworks without dedicated engineering resources should choose Secberus Compliance Mapping AI for its deterministic output,same input always returns identical control mappings, which eliminates the hallucination risk that plagues LLM-based alternatives and creates audit trails that actually hold up in reviews. The API returns structured JSON mappings in milliseconds and requires no integrations or setup, meaning a compliance manager can start mapping security findings to controls on day one. Skip this if your primary need is automating evidence collection; Secberus maps what you already have to compliance requirements, it doesn't discover new evidence for you.