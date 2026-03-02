Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

Ostendio GRC Platform

Mid-market and SMB security teams buried under multiple compliance frameworks will find real value in Ostendio GRC Platform's cross-walking engine, which maps activity across 300+ standards simultaneously so you're not manually proving the same control ten different ways. The platform's strength in GV.SC (supply chain risk) and GV.RM (risk strategy) functions, combined with concurrent vendor assessment capabilities, means you can actually manage third-party risk without spawning a separate questionnaire process for each audit. Skip this if you need deep technical controls mapping into your existing SIEM or SOAR; Ostendio is governance-first, not detection integration-first.