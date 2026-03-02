Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Adeptiv AI. Clearwater IRM|Pro® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Clearwater. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.
Mid-market and enterprise healthcare organizations need Clearwater IRM|Pro® if your compliance team spends more time hunting down ePHI asset inventories than actually managing risk. The platform's OCR-quality HIPAA Security Rule assessments and 405(d) Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices scoring mean you're working from the same risk baseline regulators will use in an audit, not a generic checklist. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or threat detection; Clearwater owns the left side of risk assessment and compliance gap identification, not response.
AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring.
Healthcare cyber risk mgmt & HIPAA compliance software platform
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform vs Clearwater IRM|Pro® for your ai governance needs.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring. built by Adeptiv AI..
Clearwater IRM|Pro®: Healthcare cyber risk mgmt & HIPAA compliance software platform. built by Clearwater. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide NIST-based risk analysis, ePHI asset and medical device risk assessment, HIPAA Security Rule compliance assessment..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is developed by Adeptiv AI. Clearwater IRM|Pro® is developed by Clearwater. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform and Clearwater IRM|Pro® serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox