Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

Clearwater IRM|Pro®

Mid-market and enterprise healthcare organizations need Clearwater IRM|Pro® if your compliance team spends more time hunting down ePHI asset inventories than actually managing risk. The platform's OCR-quality HIPAA Security Rule assessments and 405(d) Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices scoring mean you're working from the same risk baseline regulators will use in an audit, not a generic checklist. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or threat detection; Clearwater owns the left side of risk assessment and compliance gap identification, not response.