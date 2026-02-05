Adaxes is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by softerra adaxes. AWS IAM Identity Center is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid AD and Entra ID environments will get the most from Adaxes because it handles cross-domain delegation and approval workflows without forcing you into a full IAM platform rebuild. Its support for LDAPS/Kerberos encryption, role-based permission delegation, and DMZ-capable web interface maps directly to NIST PR.AA and PR.PS controls that most organizations actually need to audit. Skip this if your priority is cloud-native identity orchestration or you're standardizing exclusively on Entra ID; Adaxes assumes on-premises AD is staying in your infrastructure.
AWS teams already paying for the platform should use IAM Identity Center to eliminate a separate identity vendor; the free pricing makes it a no-brainer for workforce SSO across native AWS applications and approved SaaS integrations. Native integration with AWS Organizations and support for SAML 2.0 means you're not fighting connector drift or license tiers. Skip this if you need rich attribute-based access control, fine-grained entitlement management across on-premises systems, or pre-built connectors to hundreds of SaaS apps; it's built for AWS-first shops, not enterprises running Okta-scale identity complexity across hybrid infrastructure.
AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation
Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.
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Common questions about comparing Adaxes vs AWS IAM Identity Center for your identity governance and administration needs.
Adaxes: AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation. built by softerra adaxes. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automation rules for directory operations, Approval-based workflows, Role-based permissions and delegation..
AWS IAM Identity Center: Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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