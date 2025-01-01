Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. SimplyPhish is a commercial phishing simulation tool by SimplyPhish. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Security teams at startups and SMBs running lean training programs will get the most from SimplyPhish because it cuts deployment friction to near-zero; you're running campaigns in minutes, not weeks of vendor setup calls. GDPR compliance and EU hosting eliminate friction with European buyers, and the free tier with 50 credits lets you test the platform before committing budget. Skip this if you need advanced behavioral analytics or integration with your entire security awareness stack; SimplyPhish does phishing simulation well and stays focused there.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Phishing simulation platform for testing employee security awareness.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs SimplyPhish for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
SimplyPhish: Phishing simulation platform for testing employee security awareness. built by SimplyPhish. Core capabilities include Pre-defined phishing email templates (Password Reset, Cloud File Sharing, Invoice Payment), Pre-defined phishing landing pages, Campaign reporting and results tracking..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. SimplyPhish differentiates with Pre-defined phishing email templates (Password Reset, Cloud File Sharing, Invoice Payment), Pre-defined phishing landing pages, Campaign reporting and results tracking.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. SimplyPhish is developed by SimplyPhish founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and SimplyPhish serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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