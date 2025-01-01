Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

SimplyPhish: Phishing simulation platform for testing employee security awareness. built by SimplyPhish. Core capabilities include Pre-defined phishing email templates (Password Reset, Cloud File Sharing, Invoice Payment), Pre-defined phishing landing pages, Campaign reporting and results tracking..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.