Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage: End-to-end phishing simulation, reporting, and automated triage platform. built by Right-Hand. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulation templates, Automated and customizable phishing campaigns, Real-world TTP-based content library..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.