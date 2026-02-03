Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Right-Hand. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market firms will get the most value from Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage because the automated triage and quarantine features actually reduce the manual work that kills adoption at this scale, while the one-click employee reporting button creates the feedback loop most simulations lack. The platform covers PR.AT and DE.CM under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles both the training piece and the continuous visibility that catches which users are still clicking; the AI-generated templates eliminate the template-writing tax that slows campaigns down. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with Slack, Teams chat, or custom email gateways beyond Office 365 and Workspace.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
End-to-end phishing simulation, reporting, and automated triage platform.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage: End-to-end phishing simulation, reporting, and automated triage platform. built by Right-Hand. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulation templates, Automated and customizable phishing campaigns, Real-world TTP-based content library..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage differentiates with AI-generated phishing simulation templates, Automated and customizable phishing campaigns, Real-world TTP-based content library.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage is developed by Right-Hand. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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