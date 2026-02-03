Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Pistachio Simulations: Phishing simulation platform with adaptive, role-based training & Outlook add-on. built by Pistachio. Core capabilities include Tailored simulations based on user role, software, and location, No manual setup — logistics managed automatically by the platform, Adaptive difficulty and frequency based on user performance..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.