Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Pistachio Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Pistachio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Security teams at startups and SMBs will get the most from Pistachio Simulations because it eliminates the administrative overhead that kills phishing programs at smaller orgs; the platform handles logistics automatically while adapting difficulty based on actual user performance instead of running generic campaigns to everyone. The Outlook add-on for one-click reporting is a real adoption driver that turns users into sensors rather than just targets. Skip this if you need advanced reporting and behavioral analytics beyond interaction tracking, or if your organization has already built tight integration workflows with your existing awareness platform.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Phishing simulation platform with adaptive, role-based training & Outlook add-on.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Pistachio Simulations for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Pistachio Simulations: Phishing simulation platform with adaptive, role-based training & Outlook add-on. built by Pistachio. Core capabilities include Tailored simulations based on user role, software, and location, No manual setup — logistics managed automatically by the platform, Adaptive difficulty and frequency based on user performance..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Pistachio Simulations differentiates with Tailored simulations based on user role, software, and location, No manual setup — logistics managed automatically by the platform, Adaptive difficulty and frequency based on user performance.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Pistachio Simulations is developed by Pistachio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Pistachio Simulations serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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