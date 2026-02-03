Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Lucy Security - Test Employees is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Lucy Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Lucy Security - Test Employees
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations who need measurable proof that phishing training actually reduces click rates should start with Lucy Security - Test Employees; its spear phishing simulation with dynamic variables (name, division, country) and sector-specific templates let you test realism that matches your actual threat surface. The platform's level-based training quantifies social engineering risk and directly supports NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT Awareness and Training, turning awareness programs from checkbox exercises into data-driven security controls. Skip this if you're a small team looking for a one-off campaign tool rather than ongoing simulation; the pricing model assumes sustained, rolling deployments.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Lucy Security - Test Employees for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Lucy Security - Test Employees: Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs. built by Lucy Security. Core capabilities include Phishing simulation campaigns (email, SMS, hyperlink, file-based, PDF, Java, portable media), Spear phishing simulation with dynamic variables (name, gender, division, country, etc.), SMiShing (SMS phishing) simulation..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Lucy Security - Test Employees differentiates with Phishing simulation campaigns (email, SMS, hyperlink, file-based, PDF, Java, portable media), Spear phishing simulation with dynamic variables (name, gender, division, country, etc.), SMiShing (SMS phishing) simulation.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Lucy Security - Test Employees is developed by Lucy Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Lucy Security - Test Employees serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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