Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Lucy Security - Test Employees: Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs. built by Lucy Security. Core capabilities include Phishing simulation campaigns (email, SMS, hyperlink, file-based, PDF, Java, portable media), Spear phishing simulation with dynamic variables (name, gender, division, country, etc.), SMiShing (SMS phishing) simulation..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.