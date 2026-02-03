Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by AWARE7 GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that lack in-house phishing campaign expertise should pick AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation because the vendor handles template design, delivery timing, and stakeholder reporting end-to-end, eliminating the operational lift that kills most internal programs. ISO 27001 alignment and coverage of both NIST Awareness and Training plus Risk Assessment functions mean the engagement produces defensible documentation for auditors. Skip this if your team wants a DIY platform with templated campaigns you run on your own schedule; AWARE7's managed model works best when you can commit staff time to coordinate with the vendor and present findings internally.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Managed phishing simulation campaigns for orgs of all sizes, ISO 27001 aligned.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation: Managed phishing simulation campaigns for orgs of all sizes, ISO 27001 aligned. built by AWARE7 GmbH. Core capabilities include Customizable phishing email templates created in coordination with clients, Delayed email delivery for realistic simulation conditions, One-time or continuous phishing simulation campaigns..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation differentiates with Customizable phishing email templates created in coordination with clients, Delayed email delivery for realistic simulation conditions, One-time or continuous phishing simulation campaigns.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation is developed by AWARE7 GmbH. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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