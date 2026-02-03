Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation: Managed phishing simulation campaigns for orgs of all sizes, ISO 27001 aligned. built by AWARE7 GmbH. Core capabilities include Customizable phishing email templates created in coordination with clients, Delayed email delivery for realistic simulation conditions, One-time or continuous phishing simulation campaigns..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.