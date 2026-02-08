Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

ValidSoft Voice Biometrics: Voice biometric authentication for workforce identity assurance in call centers. built by validsoft. Core capabilities include Voice biometric authentication, Continuous agent identity verification, Call center workforce identity assurance..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.