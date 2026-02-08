Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

RSA Help Desk Live Verify: Passwordless bi-directional identity verification for help desk interactions. built by RSA Security LLC. Core capabilities include Bi-directional authentication for help desk staff and users, Passwordless identity verification, Real-time threat detection with continuous anomaly detection..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.