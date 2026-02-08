Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

OnID Biometric Palm Recognition: Contactless palm biometric identity verification using vein & surface scanning. built by OnID. Core capabilities include Contactless palm scanning using near-infrared light, Dual-layer capture of subcutaneous vein patterns and surface palm features, AI-driven biometric template generation and matching..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.