Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..

SBS CyberSecurity Security Awareness Training: Role-based security awareness training via webinars and onsite delivery. built by SBS CyberSecurity. Core capabilities include Role-based training customizable for employees, executives, board members, and customers, Multiple delivery formats: recorded webinars, live webinars, and onsite training, Corporate Account Takeover (CATO) training module for financial institutions and commercial clients..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.