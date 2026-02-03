Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Control Center is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. SBS CyberSecurity Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by SBS CyberSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.
SBS CyberSecurity Security Awareness Training
Startups and mid-market firms without dedicated security training infrastructure should pick SBS CyberSecurity Security Awareness Training for its role-based customization across employees, executives, and boards, which actually gets buy-in from non-technical leadership instead of forcing one generic course on everyone. The vendor covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT and offers both live and recorded delivery, so you're not locked into one format as your team scales. Skip this if you need integrated phishing simulation tied to training outcomes; SBS teaches awareness separately from attack-and-measure programs, which means two vendors instead of one.
Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs
Role-based security awareness training via webinars and onsite delivery.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adaptive Control Center vs SBS CyberSecurity Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..
SBS CyberSecurity Security Awareness Training: Role-based security awareness training via webinars and onsite delivery. built by SBS CyberSecurity. Core capabilities include Role-based training customizable for employees, executives, board members, and customers, Multiple delivery formats: recorded webinars, live webinars, and onsite training, Corporate Account Takeover (CATO) training module for financial institutions and commercial clients..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Control Center differentiates with Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications. SBS CyberSecurity Security Awareness Training differentiates with Role-based training customizable for employees, executives, board members, and customers, Multiple delivery formats: recorded webinars, live webinars, and onsite training, Corporate Account Takeover (CATO) training module for financial institutions and commercial clients.
Adaptive Control Center is developed by Adaptive Security. SBS CyberSecurity Security Awareness Training is developed by SBS CyberSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Control Center and SBS CyberSecurity Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox