Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AD Tripwires is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Horizon3.ai. Toms Honey Pot is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that treat Active Directory as a detection problem, not just a hardening problem, should evaluate AD Tripwires. It deploys honeypot objects directly into AD to catch reconnaissance and lateral movement before it reaches production assets, and the integration with Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform means you validate that your tripwires actually work against your real attack surface. Skip this if your team lacks the AD expertise to maintain decoy objects or if you're looking for a tool that also handles response automation; AD Tripwires is detection and alerting only.
Small security teams with limited budgets who need to detect lateral movement and credential theft will get the most from Toms Honey Pot because it deploys lightweight decoy systems without licensing fees or vendor lock-in. The free, open-source model with 27 GitHub stars means you're running battle-tested code that doesn't require procurement cycles or annual renewals. Skip this if your threat model demands high-fidelity forensics or post-compromise investigation capabilities; Toms Honey Pot excels at early detection but leaves incident response and threat analysis to your existing tools.
Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response
A honeypot system designed to detect and analyze potential security threats
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Common questions about comparing AD Tripwires vs Toms Honey Pot for your honeypots & deception needs.
AD Tripwires: Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Active Directory deception objects deployment, Threat detection through tripwire mechanisms, Alert generation on unauthorized AD access..
Toms Honey Pot: A honeypot system designed to detect and analyze potential security threats..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AD Tripwires and Toms Honey Pot serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Key differences: AD Tripwires is Commercial while Toms Honey Pot is Free, Toms Honey Pot is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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