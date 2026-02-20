Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AD Guardian Cloud is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by CionSystems. One Identity Active Roles is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by One Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams managing hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from AD Guardian Cloud because it actually handles directory synchronization across on-premises, Azure, and OpenLDAP without forcing you to rip out legacy infrastructure. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning you get both access control and continuous monitoring of identity changes without the operational overhead of separate tools. Skip this if you're purely cloud-native with no on-premises AD footprint; AD Guardian Cloud's value proposition disappears when you don't have hybrid complexity to manage.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid AD and Entra ID environments should pick One Identity Active Roles for its temporal group membership automation, which actually removes stale privileges on schedule rather than requiring manual remediation. Its support for dynamic group rules, AWS Managed AD, and fine-grained delegation across multiple domains addresses NIST PR.AA and GV.RR requirements that most identity tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization runs Okta or pure cloud identity with no legacy AD footprint; the value proposition collapses when on-premises Active Directory isn't in the picture.
IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD.
Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege
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Common questions about comparing AD Guardian Cloud vs One Identity Active Roles for your identity governance and administration needs.
AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..
One Identity Active Roles: Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AD Guardian Cloud differentiates with Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports. One Identity Active Roles differentiates with Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove.
AD Guardian Cloud is developed by CionSystems. One Identity Active Roles is developed by One Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AD Guardian Cloud integrates with Microsoft Office 365, Azure Active Directory (Entra ID), Microsoft Active Directory, OpenLDAP. One Identity Active Roles integrates with SCIM 2.0, ServiceNow, Entra ID, Azure AD, Salesforce and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AD Guardian Cloud and One Identity Active Roles serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, both cover Active Directory, Azure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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