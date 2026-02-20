AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..

ObserveID Platform: Converged IAM/IGA/PAM/CIEM platform for hybrid and multi-cloud identity security. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include Identity Access Management (IAM), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM)..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.