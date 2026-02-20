AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..

ObserveID IAM: IAM platform for unified identity visibility across on-prem, hybrid & cloud. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of identities, resources, and entitlements across on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments, Automated detection and remediation of inactive, privileged, or risky accounts, Context intelligence capturing who has access, to what, when, where, and why..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.