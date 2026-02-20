AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..

Axiom Security UAR: Automates user access reviews with real-time visibility and audit-ready logging. built by Axiom Security. Core capabilities include Unified real-time view of access across SaaS, cloud, and internal systems via Access Explorer, Granular filtering of access by system, scope, or risk level, Full traceability into how access was granted and policy alignment..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.