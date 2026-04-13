Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..

WISeKey: PKI & digital identity platform with hardware RoT, IoT security, and quantum resilience. built by WISeKey. Core capabilities include Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) for authentication and identification, PKI technology and trust services for digital identity management, WISeID identity platform for strong authentication and mobile security..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.