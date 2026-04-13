Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. Sharelock is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Sharelock. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in identity sprawl will find Sharelock's value in its ability to automatically revoke overprivileged access without requiring weeks of manual access reviews. The platform's autonomous remediation agents close privilege and MFA gaps in real time across siloed identity systems, which addresses the PR.AA and DE.CM gaps most organizations never properly close. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing PAM stack or expect a vendor with a larger support footprint; Sharelock's 12-person team means you're betting on a focused product, not hand-holding through deployment.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
AI-driven platform enforcing least privilege and MFA across all identities.
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs Sharelock for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
Sharelock: AI-driven platform enforcing least privilege and MFA across all identities. built by Sharelock. Core capabilities include AI-powered detection of overprivileged accounts and MFA gaps across identity silos, Autonomous remediation agents that revoke unnecessary privileges and enforce MFA enrollment, Continuous compliance monitoring with automated audits and report generation..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer differentiates with Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup. Sharelock differentiates with AI-powered detection of overprivileged accounts and MFA gaps across identity silos, Autonomous remediation agents that revoke unnecessary privileges and enforce MFA enrollment, Continuous compliance monitoring with automated audits and report generation.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is developed by Paramount Defenses. Sharelock is developed by Sharelock. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer and Sharelock serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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