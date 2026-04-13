Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.

Sharelock

Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in identity sprawl will find Sharelock's value in its ability to automatically revoke overprivileged access without requiring weeks of manual access reviews. The platform's autonomous remediation agents close privilege and MFA gaps in real time across siloed identity systems, which addresses the PR.AA and DE.CM gaps most organizations never properly close. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing PAM stack or expect a vendor with a larger support footprint; Sharelock's 12-person team means you're betting on a focused product, not hand-holding through deployment.