Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.

Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management

Enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud identity sprawl will get the most from Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management because it actually finds unmanaged identities,SSH keys, service accounts, hardcoded credentials,that your IAM console pretends don't exist. The natural language query engine and attack path visualization turn entitlement data into actionable findings rather than compliance checkbox reports, and coverage across 185+ regulatory frameworks means you're not rebuilding queries for audit season. Skip this if you're still consolidating onto a single cloud provider or running a mostly on-premises IAM stack; Orca's value compounds with cloud complexity, not before it.