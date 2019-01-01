Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management
Enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud identity sprawl will get the most from Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management because it actually finds unmanaged identities,SSH keys, service accounts, hardcoded credentials,that your IAM console pretends don't exist. The natural language query engine and attack path visualization turn entitlement data into actionable findings rather than compliance checkbox reports, and coverage across 185+ regulatory frameworks means you're not rebuilding queries for audit season. Skip this if you're still consolidating onto a single cloud provider or running a mostly on-premises IAM stack; Orca's value compounds with cloud complexity, not before it.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management: Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud identity and entitlement monitoring, Least privilege violation alerts, Unmanaged identity scanning (SSH keys, passwords)..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer differentiates with Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup. Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management differentiates with Multi-cloud identity and entitlement monitoring, Least privilege violation alerts, Unmanaged identity scanning (SSH keys, passwords).
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is developed by Paramount Defenses. Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer and Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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