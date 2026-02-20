Active Cypher Cypher Cloud: Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms. built by Active Cypher. Core capabilities include Asset-level encryption for new and existing files, View-only file sharing mode preventing download, print, or modification, Remote access revocation at any time post-delivery..

PreVeil Drive: E2E encrypted cloud file storage & sharing for regulated industries. built by PreVeil. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted cloud file storage, Secure file sharing with granular access controls (view, edit, comment permissions), Access revocation and link expiration date setting..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.