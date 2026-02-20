Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud is a commercial secure file sharing tool by Active Cypher. PreVeil Drive is a commercial secure file sharing tool by PreVeil. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams with loose file-sharing habits need Active Cypher Cypher Cloud because it kills the damage from over-shared documents without forcing users into new workflows. The ability to revoke access or recall files after delivery, combined with view-only sharing that blocks downloads and printing, maps directly to NIST PR.DS asset management,your sensitive data stays encrypted and controllable even after it leaves your perimeter. Skip this if your risk profile demands zero-trust architecture across compute; Cypher Cloud solves the file-sharing problem, not network access control.
Defense contractors and healthcare organizations handling classified or PHI-regulated data should choose PreVeil Drive for its cryptographic logging and native AWS GovCloud deployment, which eliminates the compliance friction of storing sensitive files in commercial cloud regions. The tool meets CMMC, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and DFARS requirements out of the box, and its end-to-end encryption means your data stays encrypted even at rest on AWS infrastructure. Skip this if your team needs deep integration with enterprise identity providers or DLP policies layered on top of file storage; PreVeil prioritizes access control and audit trails over content inspection.
Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms.
E2E encrypted cloud file storage & sharing for regulated industries.
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Common questions about comparing Active Cypher Cypher Cloud vs PreVeil Drive for your secure file sharing needs.
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud: Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms. built by Active Cypher. Core capabilities include Asset-level encryption for new and existing files, View-only file sharing mode preventing download, print, or modification, Remote access revocation at any time post-delivery..
PreVeil Drive: E2E encrypted cloud file storage & sharing for regulated industries. built by PreVeil. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted cloud file storage, Secure file sharing with granular access controls (view, edit, comment permissions), Access revocation and link expiration date setting..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud differentiates with Asset-level encryption for new and existing files, View-only file sharing mode preventing download, print, or modification, Remote access revocation at any time post-delivery. PreVeil Drive differentiates with End-to-end encrypted cloud file storage, Secure file sharing with granular access controls (view, edit, comment permissions), Access revocation and link expiration date setting.
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud is developed by Active Cypher. PreVeil Drive is developed by PreVeil. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud integrates with Microsoft, Dropbox, AWS, ShareFile, Box and 1 more. PreVeil Drive integrates with Windows File Explorer, Mac Finder, Outlook, Gmail, Apple Mail and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud and PreVeil Drive serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases: both are Secure File Sharing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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