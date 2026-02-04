Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Cogent is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Cogent Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment
Startups and SMBs with constrained budgets who need real vulnerability visibility without waiting for scan cycles should start with Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment; unlimited endpoint assessment plus automated patching for the first 200 machines means you're actually closing gaps, not just logging them. The private software repository hits 99% patching coverage and integrates CISA KEV data, so you're tracking what matters. This is not the tool for organizations that need vulnerability context beyond Windows and third-party apps, or teams expecting deep asset-layer remediation workflows; Action1 is deliberately focused on rapid detection and patch execution.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs will see immediate value from Cogent because its AI agent actually closes the loop between detection and remediation rather than just ranking what to fix. The platform covers ID.AM through RS.MI across the NIST framework, but the real differentiator is ROI-based action planning that tells you which vulnerabilities actually matter to your business and then orchestrates the fix without manual hand-offs. Skip this if your team needs deep integration with legacy SIEM platforms or if you're looking for a scanner replacement; Cogent assumes you already have asset data flowing in and wants to solve the remediation bottleneck instead.
Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities
AI-driven vulnerability management platform with automated remediation
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment vs Cogent for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..
Cogent: AI-driven vulnerability management platform with automated remediation. built by Cogent Security. Core capabilities include Real-time context ingestion from security and IT environments, Dynamic risk prioritization of vulnerabilities, ROI-based action planning for remediation..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment differentiates with Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection. Cogent differentiates with Real-time context ingestion from security and IT environments, Dynamic risk prioritization of vulnerabilities, ROI-based action planning for remediation.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is developed by Action1. Cogent is developed by Cogent Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment and Cogent serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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