Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..

Cogent: AI-driven vulnerability management platform with automated remediation. built by Cogent Security. Core capabilities include Real-time context ingestion from security and IT environments, Dynamic risk prioritization of vulnerabilities, ROI-based action planning for remediation..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.