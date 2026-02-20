Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..

Satori Data Security Platform: Agentless data security platform for discovery, monitoring, and access control. built by Satori Cyber Ltd. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Automated sensitive data detection, Database activity monitoring..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.