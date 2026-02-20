Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile is a commercial data security posture management tool by Actifile. Satori Data Security Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by Satori Cyber Ltd. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Financial services teams managing PII across hybrid cloud and endpoints will find Actifile's strongest value in quantifying breach risk in actual currency terms, then encrypting what matters most. The platform maps sensitive data discovery directly to FDIC and 23 NYCRR 500 compliance requirements, which cuts through the noise for regulated institutions. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS apps or you need detection and response capabilities; Actifile focuses on asset inventory and encryption, not incident handling.
Teams managing data across Snowflake and modern data warehouses need Satori Data Security Platform because it discovers and classifies sensitive data without agents, then enforces access controls in real time. The platform covers NIST PR.DS and PR.AA strongly, meaning it controls who touches what data and audits it continuously, which matters more than most data security tools in this category. Skip this if you need endpoint DLP or want to monitor unstructured data in file shares; Satori is built for structured data in cloud platforms, not sprawling legacy infrastructure.
Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance.
Agentless data security platform for discovery, monitoring, and access control
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Common questions about comparing Actifile vs Satori Data Security Platform for your data security posture management needs.
Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..
Satori Data Security Platform: Agentless data security platform for discovery, monitoring, and access control. built by Satori Cyber Ltd. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Automated sensitive data detection, Database activity monitoring..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile differentiates with Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application. Satori Data Security Platform differentiates with Data discovery and classification, Automated sensitive data detection, Database activity monitoring.
Actifile is developed by Actifile. Satori Data Security Platform is developed by Satori Cyber Ltd. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile and Satori Data Security Platform serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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