Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile is a commercial data security posture management tool by Actifile. Cohesity SmartFiles is a commercial data security posture management tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Financial services teams managing PII across hybrid cloud and endpoints will find Actifile's strongest value in quantifying breach risk in actual currency terms, then encrypting what matters most. The platform maps sensitive data discovery directly to FDIC and 23 NYCRR 500 compliance requirements, which cuts through the noise for regulated institutions. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS apps or you need detection and response capabilities; Actifile focuses on asset inventory and encryption, not incident handling.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud file storage will get the most from Cohesity SmartFiles because its AI-driven anomaly detection catches ransomware and exfiltration patterns that static policies miss, backed by immutable snapshots that actually survive encryption attacks. The integrated antivirus scanning and machine learning-based file access monitoring cover DE.CM and PR.DS effectively, though recovery orchestration after an incident still depends on your runbooks outside the platform. Skip this if you need a pure object storage play; SmartFiles tilts toward unstructured file workloads where behavioral analytics matter more than scale.
Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance.
Software-defined file and object storage platform for hybrid cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Actifile vs Cohesity SmartFiles for your data security posture management needs.
Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..
Cohesity SmartFiles: Software-defined file and object storage platform for hybrid cloud environments. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Multi-protocol support for NFS, SMB, and S3, Global cross-volume deduplication and compression, AI-based ransomware detection..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile differentiates with Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application. Cohesity SmartFiles differentiates with Multi-protocol support for NFS, SMB, and S3, Global cross-volume deduplication and compression, AI-based ransomware detection.
Actifile is developed by Actifile. Cohesity SmartFiles is developed by Cohesity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile and Cohesity SmartFiles serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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