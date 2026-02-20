Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..

Cohesity SmartFiles: Software-defined file and object storage platform for hybrid cloud environments. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Multi-protocol support for NFS, SMB, and S3, Global cross-volume deduplication and compression, AI-based ransomware detection..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.