Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..

Teramind Cybersecurity: User behavior analytics platform for insider threat detection and DLP. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include User behavior analytics and monitoring, Real-time blocking of risky activities, Data loss prevention..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.