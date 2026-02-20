Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Teramind Cybersecurity is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Teramind Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with high-value data environments need Teramind Cybersecurity to catch insider threats before they become breaches; its behavioral analytics and real-time blocking stop exfiltration attempts that rule-based DLP alone will miss. The platform's NIST DE.CM and DE.AE coverage reflects serious investment in continuous monitoring and anomaly analysis, and hybrid deployment lets you keep sensitive data handling on premises while still gaining cloud visibility. Skip this if your organization lacks dedicated insider threat investigators to act on alerts, since Teramind surfaces behavioral indicators that require human judgment to distinguish malice from carelessness.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
User behavior analytics platform for insider threat detection and DLP
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs Teramind Cybersecurity for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Teramind Cybersecurity: User behavior analytics platform for insider threat detection and DLP. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include User behavior analytics and monitoring, Real-time blocking of risky activities, Data loss prevention..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. Teramind Cybersecurity differentiates with User behavior analytics and monitoring, Real-time blocking of risky activities, Data loss prevention.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Teramind Cybersecurity is developed by Teramind Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and Teramind Cybersecurity serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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