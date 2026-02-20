Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..

NetClean ProActive: Modular SaaS platform for insider threat detection using verified threat intel. built by NetClean. Core capabilities include Managed online and offline insider threat detection, Real-time detection alerts with forensic-grade data, On-demand threat analysis with high-confidence binary responses..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.