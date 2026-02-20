Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. NetClean ProActive is a commercial insider threat detection tool by NetClean. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling regulatory pressure around child safety or employee misconduct will find NetClean ProActive's verified-threat-intel model cuts false positives where other insider threat tools generate alert fatigue. The platform's binary confidence responses on CSAM and policy violations mean your analysts spend time on actual incidents, not tuning signatures; privacy-by-design also satisfies audit requirements without sacrificing detection. Skip this if you need broader behavioral analytics or behavioral baselining across your full user population; NetClean prioritizes threat-verified detection over statistical anomaly hunting.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
Modular SaaS platform for insider threat detection using verified threat intel.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs NetClean ProActive for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
NetClean ProActive: Modular SaaS platform for insider threat detection using verified threat intel. built by NetClean. Core capabilities include Managed online and offline insider threat detection, Real-time detection alerts with forensic-grade data, On-demand threat analysis with high-confidence binary responses..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. NetClean ProActive differentiates with Managed online and offline insider threat detection, Real-time detection alerts with forensic-grade data, On-demand threat analysis with high-confidence binary responses.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. NetClean ProActive is developed by NetClean. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and NetClean ProActive serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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