Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..

FenixPyre PADS: Cryptographic post-authentication data use policy enforcement platform. built by FenixPyre. Core capabilities include Cryptographic policy enforcement at the moment of data use, Data-attached protection that persists after access is granted, Coverage across SaaS platforms, browsers, endpoints, APIs, and cloud/on-prem data stores..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.