Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Jazz: AI-native DLP platform that auto-investigates signals and surfaces real incidents. built by Jazz Security. Core capabilities include Agentic AI investigator (Melody) that pre-investigates DLP signals and delivers context-rich incident answers, Coverage across all apps and actions including GenAI tools, desktop activity, and shadow apps, Four-dimensional context analysis across data, systems, people, and business..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.