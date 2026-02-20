Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Fortinet FortiDLP: Cloud-native endpoint DLP with insider risk mgmt and user education. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Lightweight endpoint agent with real-time content and context inspection, Machine learning-based data classification and detection, User behavior analytics for insider threat detection..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.