Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Fortinet FortiDLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Fortinet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS sprawl will get the most from Fortinet FortiDLP because its shadow AI monitoring actually catches unauthorized GenAI tool use, not just file transfers. The machine learning classifier handles real-time content inspection across endpoints while the insider risk sequence detection spots behavior patterns that static rules miss. Skip this if you need strong recovery and remediation capabilities; FortiDLP prioritizes detection and blocking over incident response coordination, leaving you to orchestrate the aftermath with other tools.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Cloud-native endpoint DLP with insider risk mgmt and user education
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Fortinet FortiDLP for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Fortinet FortiDLP: Cloud-native endpoint DLP with insider risk mgmt and user education. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Lightweight endpoint agent with real-time content and context inspection, Machine learning-based data classification and detection, User behavior analytics for insider threat detection..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Fortinet FortiDLP differentiates with Lightweight endpoint agent with real-time content and context inspection, Machine learning-based data classification and detection, User behavior analytics for insider threat detection.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Fortinet FortiDLP is developed by Fortinet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Fortinet FortiDLP serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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