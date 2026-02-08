Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. Okta Universal Directory is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Okta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling hybrid identities across Active Directory, cloud apps, and multiple data sources should adopt Okta Universal Directory to consolidate user lifecycle management into a single control plane. The tool covers NIST PR.AA (identity and access control) directly through automated provisioning and attribute management, eliminating the manual sync errors that plague organizations running parallel directory systems. Skip this if you need governance workflows that enforce policy violations before provisioning happens; Universal Directory excels at lifecycle automation but lags behind dedicated PAM and IGA platforms on the preventive control side of the spectrum.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
Cloud-based directory service for centralized user, group, and device mgmt.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs Okta Universal Directory for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
Okta Universal Directory: Cloud-based directory service for centralized user, group, and device mgmt. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Centralized user, group, and device management, Multi-source identity integration and synchronization, Cloud-based universal directory..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform differentiates with Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring. Okta Universal Directory differentiates with Centralized user, group, and device management, Multi-source identity integration and synchronization, Cloud-based universal directory.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. Okta Universal Directory is developed by Okta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and Okta Universal Directory serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox