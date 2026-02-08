Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..

IndyKite IndyKite.ai: Real-time context engine unifying identity, data, and policy for access control. built by IndyKite. Core capabilities include Identity-centric knowledge graph modeling actors, data assets, and relationships, Real-time context computation and enforcement at point of access, Fine-grained authorization via Knowledge Based Access Control (KBAC)..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.