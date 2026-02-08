Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..

Grip SaaS Security Control Plane (SSCP): Discovers and governs federated and unfederated SaaS apps for identity risk mgmt. built by Grip Security. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS app discovery and mapping across federated and unfederated applications, Identity risk profiling and prioritization for SSO integration, SSO bypass detection, including shadow tenants of SSO-governed apps..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.