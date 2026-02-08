Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. Grip SaaS Security Control Plane (SSCP) is a commercial sspm tool by Grip Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
Grip SaaS Security Control Plane (SSCP)
Security teams drowning in shadow SaaS discovery will actually solve the problem with Grip SSCP because it finds and governs unfederated apps that your SSO logs completely miss, then automates the remediation instead of dumping a spreadsheet on your desk. Deploys agentless in under 10 minutes and covers both NIST ID.AM and PR.AA without requiring you to rip out your existing Okta setup. Skip this if you only care about federated SaaS apps or you need MFA enforcement to work across your entire identity stack today; Grip is strongest where your governance is weakest.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
Discovers and governs federated and unfederated SaaS apps for identity risk mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs Grip SaaS Security Control Plane (SSCP) for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
Grip SaaS Security Control Plane (SSCP): Discovers and governs federated and unfederated SaaS apps for identity risk mgmt. built by Grip Security. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS app discovery and mapping across federated and unfederated applications, Identity risk profiling and prioritization for SSO integration, SSO bypass detection, including shadow tenants of SSO-governed apps..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform differentiates with Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring. Grip SaaS Security Control Plane (SSCP) differentiates with Shadow SaaS app discovery and mapping across federated and unfederated applications, Identity risk profiling and prioritization for SSO integration, SSO bypass detection, including shadow tenants of SSO-governed apps.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. Grip SaaS Security Control Plane (SSCP) is developed by Grip Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and Grip SaaS Security Control Plane (SSCP) serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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