Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. Gathid AI is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Gathid. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in access review backlogs will see immediate value in Gathid AI's daily digital twin modeling, which turns identity governance from a quarterly checkbox into continuous visibility. The automated access reviews and real-time permission mapping directly address NIST PR.AA compliance without the manual effort that makes most IGA implementations stall after deployment. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with legacy directory services or demands on-premises deployment; Gathid's cloud-only model and relative youth mean connector breadth lags established vendors like Saviynt or Okta.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
AI-powered identity and access governance platform with digital twin modeling
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs Gathid AI for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
Gathid AI: AI-powered identity and access governance platform with digital twin modeling. built by Gathid. Core capabilities include Daily digital twin construction of identity landscape (Gathid Graph), Automated user access reviews, Real-time identity and access insights..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform differentiates with Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring. Gathid AI differentiates with Daily digital twin construction of identity landscape (Gathid Graph), Automated user access reviews, Real-time identity and access insights.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. Gathid AI is developed by Gathid. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and Gathid AI serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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