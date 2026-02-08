Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. CyberIAM Identity and Access Management is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by CyberIAM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
CyberIAM Identity and Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling identity estates across multiple vendors should pick CyberIAM Identity and Access Management for its multi-vendor consulting depth; most competitors push their own platform, whereas CyberIAM works fluently across SailPoint, Saviynt, CyberArk, Okta, and Ping without hidden friction. The managed identity services platform handles design, implementation, and ongoing ops in-house rather than leaving you to stitch together implementation partners. Skip this if you need a single-vendor stack or want minimal consulting overhead; CyberIAM's value compounds when your IAM/PAM architecture is genuinely complex.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
IAM and PAM consulting services and managed identity services platform
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs CyberIAM Identity and Access Management for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
CyberIAM Identity and Access Management: IAM and PAM consulting services and managed identity services platform. built by CyberIAM. Core capabilities include IAM solution design and implementation, PAM solution design and implementation, Managed Identity Services Platform (MISP)..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform differentiates with Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring. CyberIAM Identity and Access Management differentiates with IAM solution design and implementation, PAM solution design and implementation, Managed Identity Services Platform (MISP).
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. CyberIAM Identity and Access Management is developed by CyberIAM. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and CyberIAM Identity and Access Management serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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