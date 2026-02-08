Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. ConsoleMe is a free ciem tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
Teams managing AWS IAM across multiple accounts will find ConsoleMe's self-service permission model cuts IAM ticket volume dramatically; engineers request and approve access without security bottlenecking every decision. With 3,202 GitHub stars and active deployment in enterprises, the project demonstrates real production traction that most open-source IAM tools lack. Skip this if your organization needs a polished SaaS interface or vendor support contracts; ConsoleMe requires engineering resources to operate and customize, making it a poor fit for security teams without dedicated DevOps capacity.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
ConsoleMe is a web service that simplifies AWS IAM permissions and credential management across multiple accounts through self-service workflows and centralized administration.
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs ConsoleMe for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
ConsoleMe: ConsoleMe is a web service that simplifies AWS IAM permissions and credential management across multiple accounts through self-service workflows and centralized administration..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. ConsoleMe is open-source with 3,202 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and ConsoleMe serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Key differences: Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is Commercial while ConsoleMe is Free, ConsoleMe is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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