Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. BalkanID is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by BalkanID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SaaS entitlements will benefit most from BalkanID's machine learning approach to outlier detection, which surfaces toxic permission combinations that manual access reviews consistently miss. The tool normalizes entitlements across disparate cloud and SaaS systems into a single taxonomy, then flags excessive access patterns without requiring you to pre-define what "excessive" looks like. Skip this if your organization lacks mature HR system integrations or runs primarily on-premises infrastructure; BalkanID assumes clean identity data flowing from your source systems.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
ML-driven access governance for entitlement visibility & outlier detection.
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs BalkanID for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
BalkanID: ML-driven access governance for entitlement visibility & outlier detection. built by BalkanID. Core capabilities include Entitlement discovery, normalization, and taxonomy attribution across SaaS and public cloud, Proprietary risk engine to identify users with excessive permissions or toxic entitlement combinations, Outlier detection using data science and machine learning..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform differentiates with Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring. BalkanID differentiates with Entitlement discovery, normalization, and taxonomy attribution across SaaS and public cloud, Proprietary risk engine to identify users with excessive permissions or toxic entitlement combinations, Outlier detection using data science and machine learning.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. BalkanID is developed by BalkanID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and BalkanID serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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