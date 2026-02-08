Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. Aserto is a commercial access management tool by Aserto. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing fine-grained access across microservices and APIs should pick Aserto for its 1ms authorization latency, which makes it viable for real-time decision-making without degrading application performance. The tool's support for relationship-based access control (ReBAC) via a Zanzibar-inspired directory gives you the modeling flexibility that RBAC and ABAC alone cannot provide for complex permission hierarchies. Skip this if your organization is early-stage and still consolidating identity providers; Aserto assumes mature directory integrations and demands policy-as-code discipline that smaller teams may not yet need.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs Aserto for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
Aserto: Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency. built by Aserto. Core capabilities include Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform differentiates with Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring. Aserto differentiates with Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. Aserto is developed by Aserto. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and Aserto serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both cover RBAC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox