Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

Strac Data Security: AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data governance across SaaS. built by Strac. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification for PII, PHI, PCI, source code, and IP, Automated sensitive data redaction across SaaS applications, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.