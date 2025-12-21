Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. Strac Data Security is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Strac. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Security teams protecting sensitive data across SaaS applications will find Strac Data Security valuable for its AI-powered classification and real-time redaction without requiring data movement, particularly useful when you need compliance coverage for PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR without heavy infrastructure work. The 15-minute deployment and no-code integrations with Slack, Gmail, and generative AI platforms mean you're actually live protecting data rather than in months of implementation. Skip this if your priority is endpoint DLP across Windows environments or if you need mature incident response workflows; Strac emphasizes prevention and posture over forensics and response.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data governance across SaaS
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs Strac Data Security for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
Strac Data Security: AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data governance across SaaS. built by Strac. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification for PII, PHI, PCI, source code, and IP, Automated sensitive data redaction across SaaS applications, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. Strac Data Security differentiates with Data discovery and classification for PII, PHI, PCI, source code, and IP, Automated sensitive data redaction across SaaS applications, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM).
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Strac Data Security is developed by Strac. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP integrates with Active Directory, Group Policy, Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenDesktop, Citrix XenApp and 6 more. Strac Data Security integrates with Slack, Gmail, Office 365, Zendesk, Intercom and 8 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and Strac Data Security serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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