Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. SealPath is a commercial data loss prevention tool by SealPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams distributing sensitive files to external parties should start with SealPath because it's one of the few DLP tools that lets you revoke access to documents already in the wild. The hybrid deployment model and native integrations with CAD tools (AutoCAD, SolidWorks, Siemens) mean engineers can encrypt schematics without switching workflows or using proprietary viewers. Skip this if your priority is network-layer DLP or preventing data exfiltration from endpoints; SealPath excels at document-level control and audit, not traffic inspection.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
Document-level encryption and access control with native app integration.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs SealPath for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
SealPath: Document-level encryption and access control with native app integration. built by SealPath. Core capabilities include Transparent file encryption (open protected files with a double-click, no manual decryption needed), Granular access permissions (read-only, edit, print, extract content) per user, Access tracking and audit logs showing who accessed documents and when..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. SealPath differentiates with Transparent file encryption (open protected files with a double-click, no manual decryption needed), Granular access permissions (read-only, edit, print, extract content) per user, Access tracking and audit logs showing who accessed documents and when.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. SealPath is developed by SealPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP integrates with Active Directory, Group Policy, Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenDesktop, Citrix XenApp and 6 more. SealPath integrates with Microsoft Office, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Box, Google Workspace (G-Suite) and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and SealPath serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox