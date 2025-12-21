Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

SealPath: Document-level encryption and access control with native app integration. built by SealPath. Core capabilities include Transparent file encryption (open protected files with a double-click, no manual decryption needed), Granular access permissions (read-only, edit, print, extract content) per user, Access tracking and audit logs showing who accessed documents and when..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.