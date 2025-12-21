Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. ManTech EchoMark is a commercial insider threat detection tool by EchoMark. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing insider risk through document control will find real value in ManTech EchoMark's invisible watermarking; it catches leaks at the source and ties them back to specific users in ways that visible warnings alone don't. The screenshot-resistant watermark embedding and automatic application across email and documents means protection scales without requiring users to opt in. Skip this if your priority is preventing exfiltration before it happens rather than forensic traceability after the fact; EchoMark assumes the leak occurs and focuses on attribution, not interception.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
Prevents data leaks using invisible watermarks and visible cues in emails/docs
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs ManTech EchoMark for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
ManTech EchoMark: Prevents data leaks using invisible watermarks and visible cues in emails/docs. built by EchoMark. Core capabilities include Invisible watermark embedding in emails and documents, Visible footnote insertion for recipient awareness, Leak source detection and traceability..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. ManTech EchoMark differentiates with Invisible watermark embedding in emails and documents, Visible footnote insertion for recipient awareness, Leak source detection and traceability.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. ManTech EchoMark is developed by EchoMark. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and ManTech EchoMark serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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