Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

ManTech EchoMark: Prevents data leaks using invisible watermarks and visible cues in emails/docs. built by EchoMark. Core capabilities include Invisible watermark embedding in emails and documents, Visible footnote insertion for recipient awareness, Leak source detection and traceability..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.