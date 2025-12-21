Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Xopero Data Protection: Enterprise backup and disaster recovery solution for physical, virtual, and SaaS. built by Xopero Software. Core capabilities include Physical and virtual environment backup, Endpoint backup for Windows, Mac, and Linux, VMware and Hyper-V virtual machine backup..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.