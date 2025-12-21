Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR): XDR platform with 24x7 SOC, threat detection, and automated response. built by Xcitium. Core capabilities include 24x7x365 SOC analyst support, Threat intelligence feed integration, Verdict Cloud hash submission and static analysis..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.