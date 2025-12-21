Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR) is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Xcitium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR)
Security teams without dedicated SOC capacity will get real value from Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR), where 24x7 analyst support and automated response do the heavy lifting for detection and mitigation. The platform excels at continuous monitoring and incident analysis (NIST DE.CM and RS.AN), with automated forensic collection and Verdict Cloud integration that cuts triage time in environments running legacy or mixed infrastructure. Skip this if your priority is recovery orchestration and business continuity automation; XDR's strength is finding and stopping threats, not orchestrating the rebuild.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
XDR platform with 24x7 SOC, threat detection, and automated response
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR) for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR): XDR platform with 24x7 SOC, threat detection, and automated response. built by Xcitium. Core capabilities include 24x7x365 SOC analyst support, Threat intelligence feed integration, Verdict Cloud hash submission and static analysis..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR) differentiates with 24x7x365 SOC analyst support, Threat intelligence feed integration, Verdict Cloud hash submission and static analysis.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR) is developed by Xcitium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR) integrates with Verdict Cloud. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR) serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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