Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Seqrite XDR: XDR platform with AI-powered threat detection, investigation, and response. built by Seqrite. Core capabilities include AI-powered virtual security analyst (SIA) with conversational interface, MITRE ATT&CK framework-based detection rules, Custom and complex multi-system detection rules..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.