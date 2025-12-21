Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. SentinelOne Singularity XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Security teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate ROI from SentinelOne Singularity XDR because its AI-powered incident prioritization and automated workflows actually close the gap between detection and response instead of just adding another data source to your SIEM. The platform achieved 100% detection accuracy in MITRE ATT&CK evaluations and handles cross-attack surface correlation across endpoints, cloud, and identity in a single agent architecture, which means fewer integration headaches than bolting together five different point products. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensic control and manual investigation workflows; Singularity XDR optimizes for speed and automation over analyst-driven hunting and will feel constraining if you're not ready to trust AI-driven remediation decisions.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
AI-powered XDR platform for unified threat detection and response
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs SentinelOne Singularity XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
SentinelOne Singularity XDR: AI-powered XDR platform for unified threat detection and response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Data ingestion and normalization from multiple sources, Cross-attack surface correlation, AI-powered automated workflows..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. SentinelOne Singularity XDR differentiates with Data ingestion and normalization from multiple sources, Cross-attack surface correlation, AI-powered automated workflows.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. SentinelOne Singularity XDR is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and SentinelOne Singularity XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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