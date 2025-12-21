Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Kaseya Endpoint Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams with existing Kaseya RMM deployments should prioritize Kaseya Endpoint Backup for its frictionless agent rollout and centralized management; the bi-hourly incremental backup cadence with bare metal recovery addresses PR.DS and RC.RP coverage without requiring separate appliance infrastructure. The tight RMM integration cuts deployment friction that typically derails backup adoption across distributed endpoint fleets. Skip this if your organization needs recovery capabilities that extend beyond endpoints into SaaS applications or databases; this tool stays deliberately focused on workstations and servers.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Cloud-based endpoint backup solution with automated data protection and recovery
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Kaseya Endpoint Backup for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Kaseya Endpoint Backup: Cloud-based endpoint backup solution with automated data protection and recovery. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Automated bi-hourly incremental backups, Centralized backup management dashboard, File and folder recovery..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Kaseya Endpoint Backup differentiates with Automated bi-hourly incremental backups, Centralized backup management dashboard, File and folder recovery.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Kaseya Endpoint Backup is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Kaseya Endpoint Backup serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox