Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Kaseya Endpoint Backup: Cloud-based endpoint backup solution with automated data protection and recovery. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Automated bi-hourly incremental backups, Centralized backup management dashboard, File and folder recovery..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.