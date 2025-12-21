Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Druva Enterprise Data Protection is a commercial backup as a service tool by Druva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Druva Enterprise Data Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ransomware risk across hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Druva Enterprise Data Protection because it separates data from metadata storage, which forces attackers to compromise two distinct systems to corrupt backups. FedRAMP ATO certification and customer-controlled encryption keys mean you're not trusting Druva's key management, and block-level deduplication cuts storage costs enough to make frequent, isolated snapshots economical. Skip this if you need Druva to also handle your endpoint detection and response; it's a backup tool doing backup well, not a platform trying to do everything.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Cloud-based enterprise data backup and recovery with encryption and security
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Druva Enterprise Data Protection for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Druva Enterprise Data Protection: Cloud-based enterprise data backup and recovery with encryption and security. built by Druva. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit encryption for data at rest and in transit, Session-based encryption keys controlled by customers, Block-level deduplication..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Druva Enterprise Data Protection differentiates with AES 256-bit encryption for data at rest and in transit, Session-based encryption keys controlled by customers, Block-level deduplication.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Druva Enterprise Data Protection is developed by Druva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Druva Enterprise Data Protection serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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