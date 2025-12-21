Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Cynet Extended Detection & Response (XDR) is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Cynet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Cynet Extended Detection & Response (XDR)
Mid-market and SMB security teams drowning in disconnected alerts across endpoints, network, and cloud will find Cynet Extended Detection & Response most valuable for its aggressive correlation engine that actually reduces noise instead of amplifying it. The platform covers all four NIST Detect and Respond functions, particularly DE.AE and RS.AN, meaning investigations move from triage to containment without jumping between tools. Skip this if you need deep forensic replay or have heavily customized IAM workflows; Cynet's strength is speed and consolidation, not forensic depth.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Unified XDR platform consolidating security data across endpoints, network, IAM, and cloud
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Cynet Extended Detection & Response (XDR) for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Cynet Extended Detection & Response (XDR): Unified XDR platform consolidating security data across endpoints, network, IAM, and cloud. built by Cynet. Core capabilities include Unified security data consolidation across endpoints, network, IAM, and cloud, Real-time endpoint monitoring of process executions, file modifications, and network connections, Active Directory and IAM system monitoring for authentication events and administrative actions..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Cynet Extended Detection & Response (XDR) differentiates with Unified security data consolidation across endpoints, network, IAM, and cloud, Real-time endpoint monitoring of process executions, file modifications, and network connections, Active Directory and IAM system monitoring for authentication events and administrative actions.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Cynet Extended Detection & Response (XDR) is developed by Cynet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Cynet Extended Detection & Response (XDR) integrates with Active Directory. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Cynet Extended Detection & Response (XDR) serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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