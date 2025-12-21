Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Cynet Extended Detection & Response (XDR): Unified XDR platform consolidating security data across endpoints, network, IAM, and cloud. built by Cynet. Core capabilities include Unified security data consolidation across endpoints, network, IAM, and cloud, Real-time endpoint monitoring of process executions, file modifications, and network connections, Active Directory and IAM system monitoring for authentication events and administrative actions..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.